Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 6,769 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 35.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,133 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAN. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 585,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 27,590 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Banco Santander by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,217,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,657,000 after purchasing an additional 124,106 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,345,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 655,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 18,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAN. Barclays upgraded Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

NYSE SAN opened at $4.62 on Monday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $5.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Banco Santander had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $16.34 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

