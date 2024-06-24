Wedmont Private Capital Acquires Shares of 11,074 Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 210.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,894,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth $40,236,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1,589.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,789,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,434 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 50.8% during the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,160,000 after buying an additional 1,010,000 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,599.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 963,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,859,000 after buying an additional 906,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CCL stock opened at $16.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.81 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average is $16.11. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $19.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

