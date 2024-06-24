Wedmont Private Capital Acquires Shares of 18,159 SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,352,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $24,398,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 321.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 647,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,599,000 after buying an additional 493,695 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $4,306,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 815.2% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 415,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 369,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SSRM shares. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet cut SSR Mining from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Desjardins lowered SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

NASDAQ SSRM opened at $4.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average is $6.70. SSR Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $230.23 million for the quarter. SSR Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. Research analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

