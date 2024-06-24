Wedmont Private Capital Decreases Holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Wedmont Private Capital lowered its position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 5.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 157,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 8,633 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in SentinelOne by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,464,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,868,000 after purchasing an additional 482,345 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 5,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $86,880.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 198,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,410.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other SentinelOne news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 8,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $197,874.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,025 shares in the company, valued at $116,077.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 5,022 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $86,880.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 198,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,410.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 507,065 shares of company stock worth $10,055,772 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

S has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on SentinelOne from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.08.

SentinelOne stock opened at $18.33 on Monday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $30.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.82.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $186.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

