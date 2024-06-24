Wedmont Private Capital Increases Stock Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,857 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 998,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 362,073 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 151,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter worth about $403,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,710,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,873,000 after buying an additional 309,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,763,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,394,000 after buying an additional 95,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

BBVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BNP Paribas lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

BBVA opened at $9.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.22. The company has a market cap of $58.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $12.20.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

