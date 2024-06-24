Wedmont Private Capital Invests $30,000 in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPWR. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $762,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at $479,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SunPower during the 4th quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 45,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.
SunPower Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $2.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average is $3.25. SunPower Co. has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $12.18.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SunPower Profile
SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.
