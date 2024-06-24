Wedmont Private Capital Makes New $203,000 Investment in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 53.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth $395,000.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of WING stock opened at $414.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $386.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.79. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.08 and a 12-month high of $430.20.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.34 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total value of $1,676,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Wingstop news, Director Ania Smith sold 566 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.91, for a total transaction of $215,595.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,379.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total value of $1,676,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,191 shares of company stock worth $2,443,547 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WING has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Wingstop from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Wingstop from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Wingstop

About Wingstop

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.