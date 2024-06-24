Wedmont Private Capital Purchases Shares of 1,519 Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Entegris in the first quarter valued at $444,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Entegris by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management acquired a new position in Entegris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $530,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Entegris in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Entegris by 33.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total transaction of $624,323.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,316,004. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total transaction of $624,323.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,316,004. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $902,593.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,542. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,752 shares of company stock worth $1,792,723 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.67.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $133.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.84 and a 200-day moving average of $128.20. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $84.13 and a one year high of $146.91. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $771.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.24 million. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Articles

