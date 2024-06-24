Wedmont Private Capital Takes Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,130 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get SAP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAP. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

SAP Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of SAP opened at $194.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.26. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $126.75 and a 1 year high of $199.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). SAP had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $2.3852 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

SAP Company Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.