Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 915,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,285 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $36,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 23.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 35,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 36.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $31.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.83. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $26.78 and a 12-month high of $43.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.14%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

In other news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $112,054.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,866.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $112,054.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,081 shares in the company, valued at $978,866.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $400,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,435.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

