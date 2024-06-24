Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 50,433 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 648,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,433 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.74% of Terreno Realty worth $40,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 337.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on TRNO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Terreno Realty from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $57.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.27 and its 200 day moving average is $60.40. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $66.63.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.18). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 49.12%. The business had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.56 million. Research analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

