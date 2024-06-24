Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 62,148 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,335,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,148 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Monro were worth $39,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,142 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Monro by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,915,000 after purchasing an additional 35,495 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monro by 11.0% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Monro during the third quarter valued at $320,000.

Monro stock opened at $23.11 on Monday. Monro, Inc. has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $43.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.09 and its 200 day moving average is $29.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.45 million, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). Monro had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $310.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Monro’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.92%.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

