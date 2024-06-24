Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,932,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785,297 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 2.01% of Hillman Solutions worth $36,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 33,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 58,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 9,543 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLMN opened at $8.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -864.14 and a beta of 1.68. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.32.

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $350.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.47 million. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Aaron Jagdfeld sold 49,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $447,000.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 197,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,160.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

