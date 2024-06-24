Wellington Management Group LLP Has $36.96 Million Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 539.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,010,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,696,378 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Infosys were worth $36,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INFY. Aikya Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $71,409,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,719,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,508,000 after buying an additional 1,150,885 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,459,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,294,000 after buying an additional 1,031,371 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Infosys by 33.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,687,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,085,000 after purchasing an additional 932,570 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Infosys by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,209,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,342,000 after purchasing an additional 884,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on INFY. Bank of America upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.27.

Infosys Stock Down 1.1 %

Infosys stock opened at $18.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.40. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $74.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2035 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Infosys’s payout ratio is 38.16%.

About Infosys

(Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.