Wellington Management Group LLP Has $42.76 Million Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,033,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,597 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.13% of Newmont worth $42,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Newmont by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,290,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,122,913,000 after purchasing an additional 18,664,614 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $604,516,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 17.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,578,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,051,291,000 after acquiring an additional 12,360,775 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,639,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,019,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635,657 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 23,756,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $983,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock opened at $42.26 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.33 and a 200-day moving average of $38.00. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial cut Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.07.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

