Wellington Management Group LLP Has $43.97 Million Stock Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,060,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,644 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $43,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3,949.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 123,592 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,468,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,309,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,789,000 after buying an additional 950,171 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $900,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 475,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,734,000 after buying an additional 168,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSA opened at $42.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.80. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $42.69.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $196.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.70 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 22.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.28%.

In other news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger acquired 18,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.74 per share, for a total transaction of $694,604.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,209.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

