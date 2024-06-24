Wellington Management Group LLP Has $44.29 Million Stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,251,240 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 67,895 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $44,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 15.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,042,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,526,000 after purchasing an additional 137,175 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 195,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 102,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 719.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 68,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 60,179 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $2,250,235.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,963,520.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TPH shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Up 0.4 %

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $37.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $40.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.04. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.55.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.34. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $918.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

