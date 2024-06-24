Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 5,452.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,929 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.06% of CrowdStrike worth $36,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $380.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $92.63 billion, a PE ratio of 718.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.08. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.37 and a fifty-two week high of $394.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $332.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CRWD. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 64,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total value of $20,254,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 306,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,003,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,868,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 64,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total value of $20,254,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 306,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,003,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,742 shares of company stock valued at $57,672,688. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

