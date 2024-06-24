Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 764,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,873 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.64% of Wayfair worth $47,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Wayfair by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,042,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,004,000 after purchasing an additional 962,307 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth $47,374,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 422.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 511,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,979,000 after acquiring an additional 413,592 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,830,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,281,000 after acquiring an additional 386,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth $23,552,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

W has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Wayfair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Wayfair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

Wayfair Trading Down 0.1 %

W opened at $52.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 3.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.27 and its 200 day moving average is $58.67. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.37 and a 12-month high of $90.71.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wayfair

In other Wayfair news, insider Jon Blotner sold 3,282 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $207,094.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,049,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $645,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,137 shares in the company, valued at $15,443,467.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 3,282 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $207,094.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,049,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,164,783 over the last 90 days. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wayfair Profile

(Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.