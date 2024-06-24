Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Stock Position in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 944,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,090 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Intapp were worth $35,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Intapp by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intapp by 81,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Intapp by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Intapp by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Intapp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intapp Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:INTA opened at $34.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.85. Intapp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.36 and a 12 month high of $49.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.06 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intapp

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Intapp had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $110.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.18 million. Equities analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $705,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,660,782.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $705,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,759 shares in the company, valued at $25,660,782.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele Murgel sold 4,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $155,781.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,341,405.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,724 shares of company stock worth $1,923,651. 36.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on INTA shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Intapp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intapp from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

