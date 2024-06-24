Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 13,261 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,261 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Equifax were worth $37,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the third quarter worth $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total transaction of $836,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,263,083.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total transaction of $836,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,263,083.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James M. Griggs sold 2,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.60, for a total value of $575,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,238.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,635 shares of company stock valued at $18,969,282 over the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.19.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of EFX stock opened at $239.74 on Monday. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.95 and a fifty-two week high of $275.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.39, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.24.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.74%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

