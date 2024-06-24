Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 148,869 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 452,907 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 148,869 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.66% of Agilysys worth $38,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Agilysys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in Agilysys by 421.7% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 58,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 46,915 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agilysys by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,617,000 after purchasing an additional 106,026 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Agilysys by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 218,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,526,000 after purchasing an additional 58,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Agilysys by 346.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 22,527 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agilysys Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $98.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.73. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.08 and a 12-month high of $105.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Agilysys had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 36.30%. The business had revenue of $62.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Agilysys’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Agilysys news, Director Jerry C. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total value of $1,028,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,216,637.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 8,948 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $887,194.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,552,398.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 594,357 shares of company stock worth $57,002,464. 23.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AGYS. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Agilysys from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Agilysys from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.33.

About Agilysys

(Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

