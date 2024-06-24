Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 1,860,421 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 70.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 798,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860,421 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $40,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $52.89 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $44.89 and a 1 year high of $55.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.08.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.7839 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

