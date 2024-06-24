Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 27,392 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 357,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,392 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.79% of FirstCash worth $38,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCFS. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in FirstCash by 1.0% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,206,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,442,000 after acquiring an additional 22,067 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,038,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,573,000 after purchasing an additional 36,035 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 575,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,352,000 after purchasing an additional 148,502 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in FirstCash by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 527,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,690,000 after buying an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in FirstCash by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 435,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,226,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCFS opened at $106.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.66. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $88.05 and a one year high of $133.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.64.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $836.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.29%.

In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $233,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,804,078.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 720,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total value of $85,000,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,746,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,556,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $233,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,804,078.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

FCFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstCash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

