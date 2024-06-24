Westend Capital Management LLC Invests $132,000 in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 193,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,017,000 after purchasing an additional 24,744 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 996.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 211,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,778,000 after purchasing an additional 192,109 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $548.96. 617,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,342,395. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $525.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $507.14. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $551.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

