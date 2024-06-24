X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 3,214,836 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 4,010,214 shares.The stock last traded at $23.85 and had previously closed at $23.77.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.60 and its 200-day moving average is $23.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund stock. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

About X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund

The Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the China Shenzhen SE \u002F CSI 300 index. The fund tracks an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges. The fund holds physical China A-shares.

