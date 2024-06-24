X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 48,021 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 152,872 shares.The stock last traded at $50.09 and had previously closed at $50.15.

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Free Report) by 233.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF

The Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a principles-selected, market cap-weighted index of US large-cap securities. SNPE was launched on Jun 26, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

