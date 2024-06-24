Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Stake Lessened by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank lowered its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the period. Xcel Energy makes up 1.1% of First PREMIER Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 293.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,846,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.59. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $65.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.5475 dividend. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XEL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

