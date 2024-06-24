XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $295.00

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 295 ($3.75) and last traded at GBX 291 ($3.70), with a volume of 22755 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 290 ($3.68).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group from GBX 270 ($3.43) to GBX 315 ($4.00) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.49) target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group from GBX 280 ($3.56) to GBX 298 ($3.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 260.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 236.54. The company has a market cap of £599.14 million, a PE ratio of 4,142.86 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from XPS Pensions Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. XPS Pensions Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12,857.14%.

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.

