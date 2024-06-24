Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 30,245 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 79,210 shares.The stock last traded at $41.94 and had previously closed at $41.71.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.80. The stock has a market cap of $550.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,346,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 1,921.4% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 555,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,818,000 after acquiring an additional 528,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 1,927.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,637,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,820 shares in the last quarter.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (DBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted and currency-hedged index of companies in developed Europe. DBEU was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

