Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2024

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEUGet Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 30,245 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 79,210 shares.The stock last traded at $41.94 and had previously closed at $41.71.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.80. The stock has a market cap of $550.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,346,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 1,921.4% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 555,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,818,000 after acquiring an additional 528,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 1,927.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,637,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,820 shares in the last quarter.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (DBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted and currency-hedged index of companies in developed Europe. DBEU was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.