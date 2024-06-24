Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.62, but opened at $16.02. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Zeta Global shares last traded at $15.85, with a volume of 128,219 shares.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Zeta Global from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.35.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 18.6% in the first quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 9.4% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 0.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 227,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 78,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.74.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.16 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 101.48% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. Zeta Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

