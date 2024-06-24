Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 410.4% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.75.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $107.86 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $147.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.78%.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.