Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Holdings Raised by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 255.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 269.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 1.0 %

ZM opened at $58.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.22. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.63 and a 12-month high of $75.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Zoom Video Communications

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $307,580.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $307,580.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,475 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $92,910.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,193 shares of company stock valued at $6,427,858 in the last 90 days. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.