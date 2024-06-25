10,234 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR) Acquired by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000. Ignite Planners LLC owned 0.12% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 70,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 44,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 7,538 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at $585,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GMAR opened at $35.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.60 and its 200 day moving average is $34.05. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $35.53.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (GMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GMAR was launched on Mar 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

