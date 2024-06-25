10,234 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR) Acquired by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMARFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000. Ignite Planners LLC owned 0.12% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 70,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 44,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 7,538 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at $585,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GMAR opened at $35.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.60 and its 200 day moving average is $34.05. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $35.53.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Profile

(Free Report)

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (GMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GMAR was launched on Mar 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - March (NYSEARCA:GMAR)

