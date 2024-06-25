11,163 Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) Bought by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000. Ignite Planners LLC owned 0.13% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS:FJAN opened at $43.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $762.09 million, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.29.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

