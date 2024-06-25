1,500 Shares in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Purchased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cora Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,903,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,814,000.
iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:EWW opened at $57.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52 week low of $52.43 and a 52 week high of $71.12.
iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile
iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.
