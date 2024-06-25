1,765 Shares in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV) Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FELV. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. Bensler LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000.
Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
FELV opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.84. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $29.27.
Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Dividend Announcement
Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile
The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (FELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap value stocks belonging to a broad US equity value index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELV was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- The Top 3 Sectors Poised For Growth This Summer
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- U.S. Steel Stock: Betting on EPS Cut and Merger Uncertainty?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- GitLab Stock: Pioneering the AI-Powered DevSecOps Platform
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.