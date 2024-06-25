1,765 Shares in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV) Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FELV. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. Bensler LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

FELV opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.84. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $29.27.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Dividend Announcement

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (FELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap value stocks belonging to a broad US equity value index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELV was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

