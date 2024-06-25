225679 (POT.TO) (TSE:POT) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

225679 (POT.TO) (TSE:POT – Get Free Report) (NYSE:POT)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$26.38. 225679 (POT.TO) shares last traded at C$25.78, with a volume of 21,744,563 shares.
225679 (POT.TO) Price Performance
About 225679 (POT.TO)
Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc (PCS) is a fertilizer producer producing a range of primary crop nutrients, such as potash, nitrogen and phosphate. The Company operates through three segments: potash, nitrogen and phosphate. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated five potash operations in Saskatchewan and owned one in New Brunswick.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 225679 (POT.TO)
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- The Top 3 Sectors Poised For Growth This Summer
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- U.S. Steel Stock: Betting on EPS Cut and Merger Uncertainty?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- GitLab Stock: Pioneering the AI-Powered DevSecOps Platform
Receive News & Ratings for 225679 (POT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 225679 (POT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.