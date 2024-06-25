265,397 Shares in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Acquired by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 265,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,946,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $6,113,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $787,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 31,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 9,169 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 641,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,975,000 after acquiring an additional 40,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC now owns 130,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VWOB stock opened at $63.58 on Tuesday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.05.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3169 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

