2,971 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Bought by Southland Equity Partners LLC

Southland Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 307.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.22.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $101.90 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $104.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

