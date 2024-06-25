30,505 Shares in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Acquired by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 30,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,635,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,351,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,477,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,909,000 after buying an additional 1,405,731 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,150,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,940,000 after buying an additional 891,164 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,778,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,707,000 after buying an additional 789,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,079,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,005,852,000 after buying an additional 659,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.
Franco-Nevada Trading Up 1.3 %
NYSE:FNV opened at $118.25 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $102.29 and a one year high of $149.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.09.
Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.83%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.70.
Franco-Nevada Company Profile
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.
