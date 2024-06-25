31,040 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Acquired by Crane Advisory LLC

Crane Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 31,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF makes up 0.2% of Crane Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,540,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,755,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $920,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $473,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,880,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.41. The company had a trading volume of 19,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,589. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.96. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $26.09 and a 1-year high of $37.28.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.