3,560 Shares in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Bought by Southland Equity Partners LLC

Southland Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 334.3% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 370.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Kroger stock opened at $50.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.54 and a 200 day moving average of $50.83. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $58.34. The firm has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $224,070.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,768 shares in the company, valued at $214,889.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $224,070.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,768 shares in the company, valued at $214,889.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $368,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,091.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,796 shares of company stock worth $3,118,767 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Kroger from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.30.
The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
