3,560 Shares in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Bought by Southland Equity Partners LLC

Southland Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 334.3% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 370.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $50.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.54 and a 200 day moving average of $50.83. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $58.34. The firm has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $45.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $224,070.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,768 shares in the company, valued at $214,889.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $224,070.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,768 shares in the company, valued at $214,889.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $368,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,091.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,796 shares of company stock worth $3,118,767 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Kroger from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.30.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

