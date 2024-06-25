360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP) Announces Final Dividend of $0.02

360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 26.66.

In other 360 Capital Group news, insider Tony Pitt purchased 967,649 shares of 360 Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.61 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$590,265.89 ($393,510.59). Insiders acquired a total of 3,835,169 shares of company stock worth $2,412,306 in the last 90 days. 42.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

360 Capital Group is an ASX-listed, investment and funds management group, focused on strategic and active investment management of real estate assets. Led by a highly experienced team, the Group operates in Australian and New Zealand investing across real estate equity and credit opportunities.

