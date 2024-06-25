360 Capital Mortgage REIT (ASX:TCF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

360 Capital Mortgage REIT (ASX:TCF – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, July 4th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This is a positive change from 360 Capital Mortgage REIT’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

In other 360 Capital Mortgage REIT news, insider Tony Pitt bought 18,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$5.15 ($3.43) per share, with a total value of A$97,072.35 ($64,714.90). Insiders have acquired 101,481 shares of company stock valued at $524,773 in the last 90 days. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

360 Capital Mortgage REIT is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Elstree Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Australia. It invests in a range of fixed income and hybrid securities, and other debt securities issued by government bodies, companies and specialist financing vehicles.

