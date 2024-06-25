42,245 Shares in Main BuyWrite ETF (BATS:BUYW) Acquired by Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main BuyWrite ETF (BATS:BUYW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 42,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Main BuyWrite ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Main BuyWrite ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000.
Main BuyWrite ETF Price Performance
Shares of Main BuyWrite ETF stock opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $442.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day moving average is $13.58.
Main BuyWrite ETF Increases Dividend
Main BuyWrite ETF Company Profile
The Main Buywrite ETF (BUYW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks risk-adjusted total returns by actively investing in global equity ETFs combined with an option writing strategy. BUYW was launched on Dec 29, 2015 and is managed by Main Funds.
