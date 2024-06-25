42,245 Shares in Main BuyWrite ETF (BATS:BUYW) Acquired by Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main BuyWrite ETF (BATS:BUYW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 42,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Main BuyWrite ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Main BuyWrite ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Get Main BuyWrite ETF alerts:

Main BuyWrite ETF Price Performance

Shares of Main BuyWrite ETF stock opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $442.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day moving average is $13.58.

Main BuyWrite ETF Increases Dividend

Main BuyWrite ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.0689 dividend. This is an increase from Main BuyWrite ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

The Main Buywrite ETF (BUYW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks risk-adjusted total returns by actively investing in global equity ETFs combined with an option writing strategy. BUYW was launched on Dec 29, 2015 and is managed by Main Funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Main BuyWrite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main BuyWrite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.