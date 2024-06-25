4,786 Shares in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Bought by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 55.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,686,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,095,585,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055,172 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,083,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,135,738,000 after acquiring an additional 577,918 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,022,811,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 599.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,345,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867,657 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,219,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,107,000 after acquiring an additional 186,940 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.83.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

EXR opened at $159.33 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.19 and a 52-week high of $164.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.45.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 144.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $100,344.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,229 shares in the company, valued at $775,042.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

