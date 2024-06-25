53,636 Shares in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Acquired by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 53,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,510,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,504.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,454,000 after acquiring an additional 582,503 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,199,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 785,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,564,000 after acquiring an additional 280,071 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,864.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 116,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,109,000 after acquiring an additional 112,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 143,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,934,000 after purchasing an additional 95,603 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $269.37 on Tuesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $222.27 and a 52 week high of $271.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $262.13 and its 200 day moving average is $260.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

