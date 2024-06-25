5,541 Shares in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Acquired by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

ICVT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,620 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.07. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1539 per share. This is a boost from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

