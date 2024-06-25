63,203 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Acquired by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 63,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,974,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TT stock opened at $338.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $322.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $184.02 and a fifty-two week high of $345.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,669,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TT. Stephens increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.79.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

